Haitian Compas Festival Postponed Until 2021

A report from the Caribbean National Weekly.

The Haitian Compas Festival, which was scheduled to take place on May 16, 2020, at Mana Wynwood, Miami, has been postponed.

Organizers of the festival say that the decision was made in light of the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state of Florida, and the wider country. The many public emergency declarations and the social distancing directives saw the realization of the festival, which pays tribute to Haiti’s May 18 Flag Day commemoration, as simply “impossible.”

The new date for the festival is May 15, 2021.

“We understand how crucial it is that Compas fans have time to make important decisions and plans,” organizers said. “But you understand, this is totally out of our control. We continue to defer to the authorities for guidance and there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you and your families.”

For those of you who already purchased tickets, they will be “honored and transferred to Haitian Compas Festival 2021.” Date changes will be reflected on Eventbrite later this month.