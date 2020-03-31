New Season of ‘Death in Paradise’ Coming to KCET

A report by Karen Ho for KCET.

Cozy up and entangle yourself in mystery every Monday night with new episodes of “Father Brown” and “Death in Paradise,” beginning April 6 on KCET! Revisit the Caribbean island of St. Marie with its new Detective Inspector Neville Parker, whose peculiar habits make him a nightmare for his team to make sense of, and follow the kindly cleric Father Brown as he solves more crimes in his community.

See airing times for these programs below.

Death in Paradise – Season 9

Mondays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 9 p.m. on KCET, starting Monday, April 6

DI Jack Mooney has settled into life on the glorious Caribbean island of St. Marie, but the murders keep coming, and they’re more baffling than ever. When a romantic encounter prompts some soul-searching for Jack, the team are in need of a new DI. Enter Inspector Neville Parker, a brilliant puzzle-solving detective from the north of England. The only problem is that Neville’s allergic to everything, and refuses to leave his comfort zone, which makes the Caribbean a nightmare for him. Trying to make sense of Neville is a nightmare for his team.