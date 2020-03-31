New Season of ‘Death in Paradise’ Coming to KCET

Death_in_paradise_titlecard.jpg

A report by Karen Ho for KCET.

Cozy up and entangle yourself in mystery every Monday night with new episodes of “Father Brown” and “Death in Paradise,” beginning April 6 on KCET! Revisit the Caribbean island of St. Marie with its new Detective Inspector Neville Parker, whose peculiar habits make him a nightmare for his team to make sense of, and follow the kindly cleric Father Brown as he solves more crimes in his community.

See airing times for these programs below.

Death in Paradise – Season 9
Mondays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 9 p.m. on KCET, starting Monday, April 6

Preview of “Death in Paradise: Season 9

DI Jack Mooney has settled into life on the glorious Caribbean island of St. Marie, but the murders keep coming, and they’re more baffling than ever. When a romantic encounter prompts some soul-searching for Jack, the team are in need of a new DI. Enter Inspector Neville Parker, a brilliant puzzle-solving detective from the north of England. The only problem is that Neville’s allergic to everything, and refuses to leave his comfort zone, which makes the Caribbean a nightmare for him. Trying to make sense of Neville is a nightmare for his team.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s