Interview with Artist Daniel Lind-Ramos

An interview with Jamie Martínez for Art Fuse.

The ability to reflect upon the past, embrace the present, and project into the future is intrinsic to the human experience. Daniel Lind-Ramos captures the complexity of time in his sculptures which layer lived memories, cultural histories, and hope for the next generation through an assemblage of found materials. Lind-Ramos’ work tells the story of his hometown, Loiza, Puerto Rico; a beach region to the North of the island situated thirty-two kilometers east of the capital, San Juan. While continuing to live and make work in his hometown, Lind-Ramos is drawn to gathering materials from his environment. Debris washed ashore and objects collected from the homes of neighbors supply his studio with materials that are later tied, sewn or integrated into each sculpture.

Fall 2017 marked a critical period for Lind-Ramos, as well as many Puerto Ricans, whose lives were permanently altered in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. With his beloved community impacted, Lind-Ramos began to question his relationship with the concept of Maria, the mother of Jesus depicted in the New Testament. Previously held as a symbol of protection and mercy, Maria now signified unimaginable destruction for the artist. “Maria, Maria”, Lind-Ramos’s sculpture featured in the 2019 Whitney Biennial demonstrates a questioning of adoration, origination, and dogma while honoring the memory of the ancestral community Lind-Ramos calls home. Arte Fuse had the opportunity to speak with Lind-Ramos about the cultural histories and personal memories present within the artist’s autobiographical sculptures.

-Katie Hector

Jamie Martinez: Your journey began as a painter in Loíza, Puerto Rico, which is where you still reside and work. What influenced you to pursue this dream and journey into art?

Daniel Lind-Ramos: This journey into art has been motivated by my personal and collective experiences in relation to my community, the Caribbean region and its connection with African ancestry. Working with my family as both a materials supplier for crafts and as a draftsman myself in the community of Colobo in Loiza, a stronghold of Afro culture in Puerto Rico, has afforded me the connection with materials, tools, and techniques that would later appear in my practice.

I remember that in my residence everybody was working in different disciplines. My grandmother, Encarnacion, who used to make dresses for the women and children in the community also cooked traditional plates to be sold in the neighborhood. My mother, Isabel, was a seamstress and made items out of natural fibers: she and I used to go around to collect plants where we could obtain those materials. I learned how to carve and paint masks with uncle Luis; I also worked with my other uncle Juan, who was a cabinet maker. All of this activity used to take place in the living room, balcony, and the yard; and I remember myself drawing on the cardboard walls in the house.

Among others, my aim as an artist is to use a diversity of experiences as a means of inspiring an expression which contributes to preserving a memory that has developed a strong sense of belonging and confront our communities with its own stories.

JM: The coconut is at the center of your work and it’s used in many ways in your sculptures. Can you elaborate on the importance of the coconut not only in your work but in Puerto Rican culture and its communities? DLR: The coconut palm tree meant and still means a lot to many families in the Caribbean. In Loiza, Puerto Rico, the coconut palm tree used to be used to construct houses, shelters against hurricanes and is still used as material for an array of activities. Many families sustain themselves in labor and economical endeavors related with this tree: some people chop down and peel coconuts, others work in the coconut food industry using this important ingredient in the confection of traditional dishes, while others make diverse arts and crafts with the different parts of the Cocotero tree, giving members of the community the opportunity to develop skills as carvers and sculptors. It is also a symbol of identity: because of the abundance of palm trees, in my town, we used to be called Cocoteros and our baseball and basketball teams carry this name. The vital experience that inspires my sculptural assemblages derives from our Afro-Puerto Rican communities and from the African diaspora as a whole. The goal of these works is to honor our ancestral communities with narratives, historical references, and tangible traces of their lifetimes. The idea is to appreciate and express their contribution with specific examples through an inclusive aesthetic that stimulates a range of readings and meanings.