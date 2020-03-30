Make Cream Cheese and Guava-stuffed French Toast In Your Kitchen

A report by Kelly Coffey for Inside the Magic.

Spyglass Grill in Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort offers popular American foods infused with Caribbean flavors — Yum!

And now, you can bring those flavors into your own home thanks to this easy to follow Disney recipe for the Cream Cheese and Guava-stuffed French Toast!

Bring Disney magic to your breakfast plate by following the recipe below.

Ingredients

Cream Cheese Frosting

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Cream Cheese Filling

1 (8 ounces) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Guava Sauce

1 cup guava paste, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3/4 cup water

Egg Custard

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

French Toast

1 tablespoon butter

8 slices, brioche, cut into 3/4-inch thick slices

8 slices guava paste, cut into 1/4-inch thick strips

1 pint strawberries, sliced

Step by Step Instructions

Cream Cheese Icing

Whip cream cheese in a bowl of electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add powdered sugar and whip until fluffy. Add heavy cream and beat until mixed. Set aside.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Place cream cheese in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Whip until smooth. Add powdered sugar and mix until fluffy. Set aside.

Guava Sauce

Combine guava paste and water in small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, until thick syrup forms. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Egg Custard

Combine milk, cream, eggs, and vanilla paste in medium bowl. Whisk until smooth. Set aside.

French Toast