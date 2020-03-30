Make Cream Cheese and Guava-stuffed French Toast In Your Kitchen

A report by Kelly Coffey for Inside the Magic.
Spyglass Grill in Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort offers popular American foods infused with Caribbean flavors — Yum!
And now, you can bring those flavors into your own home thanks to this easy to follow Disney recipe for the Cream Cheese and Guava-stuffed French Toast!
Bring Disney magic to your breakfast plate by following the recipe below.
Ingredients
Cream Cheese Frosting
- 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
Cream Cheese Filling
- 1 (8 ounces) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
Guava Sauce
- 1 cup guava paste, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 3/4 cup water
Egg Custard
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
French Toast
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 8 slices, brioche, cut into 3/4-inch thick slices
- 8 slices guava paste, cut into 1/4-inch thick strips
- 1 pint strawberries, sliced
Step by Step Instructions
Cream Cheese Icing
- Whip cream cheese in a bowl of electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add powdered sugar and whip until fluffy.
- Add heavy cream and beat until mixed. Set aside.
Cream Cheese Frosting
- Place cream cheese in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Whip until smooth.
- Add powdered sugar and mix until fluffy. Set aside.
Guava Sauce
- Combine guava paste and water in small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, until thick syrup forms.
- Keep warm until ready to serve.
Egg Custard
- Combine milk, cream, eggs, and vanilla paste in medium bowl. Whisk until smooth.
- Set aside.
French Toast
- Heat butter in large skillet over medium heat, until butter is melted.
- Dip 2 slices of brioche in egg custard, making sure to coat both sides of bread. Remove from custard and place on hot skillet.
- Cook for 2 minutes, until golden brown. Turn brioche over. Place 1/4 of the cream cheese filling on one piece of bread and 2 slices of guava paste on the other. Cook for one minute. Reduce heat to low and press guava paste and cream cheese filling sides together. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until fillings begin to melt.
- Place on a plate and top with guava sauce, cream cheese icing, and strawberries.
- Repeat with remaining slices of brioche.