Make Cream Cheese and Guava-stuffed French Toast In Your Kitchen

A report by Kelly Coffey for Inside the Magic.

Spyglass Grill in Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort offers popular American foods infused with Caribbean flavors — Yum!

And now, you can bring those flavors into your own home thanks to this easy to follow Disney recipe for the Cream Cheese and Guava-stuffed French Toast!

Bring Disney magic to your breakfast plate by following the recipe below.

Ingredients

Cream Cheese Frosting

  • 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream

Cream Cheese Filling

  • 1 (8 ounces) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar

Guava Sauce

  • 1 cup guava paste, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 3/4 cup water

Egg Custard

  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla paste

French Toast

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 8 slices, brioche, cut into 3/4-inch thick slices
  • 8 slices guava paste, cut into 1/4-inch thick strips
  • 1 pint strawberries, sliced

Step by Step Instructions

Cream Cheese Icing

  1. Whip cream cheese in a bowl of electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add powdered sugar and whip until fluffy.
  2. Add heavy cream and beat until mixed. Set aside.

Cream Cheese Frosting

  1. Place cream cheese in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Whip until smooth.
  2. Add powdered sugar and mix until fluffy. Set aside.

Guava Sauce

  1. Combine guava paste and water in small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, until thick syrup forms.
  2. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Egg Custard

  1. Combine milk, cream, eggs, and vanilla paste in medium bowl. Whisk until smooth.
  2. Set aside.

French Toast

  1. Heat butter in large skillet over medium heat, until butter is melted.
  2. Dip 2 slices of brioche in egg custard, making sure to coat both sides of bread. Remove from custard and place on hot skillet.
  3. Cook for 2 minutes, until golden brown. Turn brioche over. Place 1/4 of the cream cheese filling on one piece of bread and 2 slices of guava paste on the other. Cook for one minute. Reduce heat to low and press guava paste and cream cheese filling sides together. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until fillings begin to melt.
  4. Place on a plate and top with guava sauce, cream cheese icing, and strawberries.
  5. Repeat with remaining slices of brioche.

