WatchAMovieOnUs: songs of redemption

songs of redemption

#WatchAMovieOnUS online screening series, 29 march 2020

AT THE GENERAL Penitentiary in Kingston, Jamaica, where inmates are serving sentences for crimes as serious as murder, a remarkable experiment is taking place. Through the progressive vision of the prison’s former superintendent, a rehabilitation scheme has been implemented that involves inmates creating and recording reggae music. Fetauring riveting interviews and moving live performances, Songs of Redemption is an uplifting testament to the healing, even transformative power of music.

Songs of Redemption, will be available for streaming on the tt film festival website for 24 hours from 12:01am on Sunday 29 March, 2020.

The #WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series presents fourteen films over fourteen days, from 28 march to 10 april 2020. We will stream one film per day for free via the ttff website, and films will be available for 24 hours each. #WatchAMovieOnUs is presented in partnership with The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

Our screening schedule will be posted to the ttff Facebook page here, so do check in with our website and social media to get updates on the streaming schedule.

