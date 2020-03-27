#WatchAMovieOnUs starts at midnight tonight!

 

unnamed.pngCalypso Rose: The Lioness of the Jungle, will be available for streaming on the tt film festival website for 24 hours from 12:01am on Saturday 28 March, 2020.

stream here

The #WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series presents fourteen films over fourteen days, from 28 march to 10 april 2020. We will stream one film per day for free via the ttff website, and films will be available to watch for 24 hours each. #WatchAMovieOnUs is presented in partnership with The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

unnamed-1.png

Our screening schedule will be posted to the ttff Facebook page here, so do check in with our website and social media to get updates on the streaming schedule.

here’s the next few days of films:
29 march: Songs of Redemption
30 march: Sensei Redenshon
31 march: Green Days By The River
01 april: The Cutlass

#ttff20 #15in2020 #ttfilmfestival #quarantinelife
#ngc #attheforefrontofenergy #45years #nationalgascompany

