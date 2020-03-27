Quarantined with kids? Explore Latin America, Caribbean via Disney

This is a fun article from Loop-Jamaica featuring Disney films that take us to Bahamas, Bermuda, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela. Sounds tempting.

Walt Disney can help you take your kids to some cool destinations without leaving your home.

With borders closed, travel restrictions and cancelled flights, the lovers of travel are feeling as though their wings have been clipped. So, what’s the best way to still experience some culture from around the globe while stuck in your living room or bedroom?

In this episode of ‘Travelling with Disney’, for those parents who are secretly wishing schools could find a way to enforce social distancing and reopen safely, here is how you could take or send your child on a trip to Central America, South America or the Caribbean without fear.

However, the catch is, without long airport lines, flight times, possible delays and departure lounge layovers, your kids will only be gone for about two hours at a time. But, they can travel and give you some peace and quiet nonetheless.

So, where in the Caribbean, Central and South America can your children go via Disney while on quarantine?

UP – Angel Falls, Venezuela

Shark Tale – The Bahamas

El Dorado – South Mexico

Shark Bait – Near Dominican Republic

The Emperor’s New Groove – Peru

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs – Bermuda

Rio – Brazil

Coco – Mexico

Where are you taking or sending your kid first?

