Grenadian author launches “Keke The Caribbean Kid” book series

A report from St. Lucia News Online.

The island of Grenada’s newest published author, Mrs. Alana Twum Barimah, recently launched the first book in the Keke the Caribbean Kid Series from the Reading with Bella Publishing Company – “Keke and the Garden Thief”.

The book series is intended for children up to the age of 10 and follows the adventures of a central character named Keke, her family and friends.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs. Twum Barimah expressed that Keke is a much-needed depiction of the Caribbean experience and is an opportunity for the world to embrace our unique experience as people from a melting pot of colour, races, culture and experiences.

“There is strength in being Caribbean and we should all be proud, whether we are in the islands, in the diaspora, or persons of Caribbean heritage.”

Keke the Caribbean Kid is a product of the Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Programme (CARCIP) which is a regional initiative, funded by the World Bank, to increase access to regional broadband networks and advance the development of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) enabled services industries in the Caribbean. The Keke the Caribbean Kid book series formed part of this initiative with its focus on utilising the e-book platform to increase access and reach and encourage literacy.

The Launch was well attended by primary school students, parents, teachers and well-wishers and was a celebration of culture – with drumming, traditional dances, art and reading.

Mrs. Twum Barimah hopes that the series will eventually be used as a tool in the classroom and, more so, for leisure reading among children between the ages of 3-10 because READING IS FUN!

“Keke and the Garden Thief” is now available on amazon.com for purchase.