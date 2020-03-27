Five Caribbean words that were spawned by coronavirus

Peter Ivey (Loop Caribbean News) offers us a cultural-lexical lesson with a dose of humor:

The last time the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) updated its lexicon it added words like ‘Jafaican’ and ‘awesomesauce’. Apparently, the OED does updates four times a year and the next update might have a few new words associated with Coronavirus.

Coronavirus is shaping up to be a cultural phenomenon with wide-ranging impacts on almost every facet of our daily lives, including the way we talk. Since the crisis began, we have seen words such as isolation, quarantine, vaccine and asymptomatic, just to name a few. But coronavirus has also given way to brand new words, conceived in direct response to the crisis.

Some of these words are entertaining and others are brow-raising but they all might just be here to stay.

Here are the 5 most popular words and terms spawned by Coronavirus so far:

‘Rona

‘Rona is a nickname given to the virus. Persons have been overheard making reference to ‘Rona as “she” and “her” which for some reason makes this nickname even scarier to me.

How Caribbean people can use ’Rona in a sentence:

“Cover yuh mouth bredrin, ‘Rona is no joke, she nah play.”

COVidiot

Apparently a COVidiot is someone who hoards things like toilet paper and ignores warnings during a pandemic.

How Caribbean people can use COVidiot in a sentence:

“The way dem buy toilet paper you would think it can eat, one bunch a COVidiot dem.”

Quarantine ‘n Chill

Apparently this is a play on the popular phrase “Netflix N Chill” and it refers to singles declaring that although there is quarantine they are still willing to socialize.

How Caribbean people can use Quarantine ‘n Chill in a sentence:

“Man, I tell she to let us Quarantine ‘n Chill and she tell me not call back her blasted phone.”

Quarantine Baby

This refers to any child born as result of increased intimacy during quarantine period.

How Caribbean people can use Quarantine baby in a sentence:

“If there is one good ting to come out a dis crisis is mi quarantine baby.”

Quarantini

An alcoholic beverage made and consumed during quarantine. This is a combination of the words quarantine and martini but can refer to any alcoholic beverage.

How Caribbean people can use Quarantini in a sentence:

“Come over so we can drink some quarantini, but stay 6 feet away and DOAN TOUCH mi toilet paper.”

Source: https://www.loopnewscaribbean.com/content/five-caribbean-words-were-spawned-coronavirus-5