Alicia Brown: “Revisiting & Revising Colonial Narratives within the Languages of Portraiture & Painting”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Jacqueline Bishop (Bookends, Jamaica Observer) interviews artist Alicia Brown in recognition of Women’s History Month. This is the fourth in a series of conversations (#InConVerSation) in the Bookends column between writer Jacqueline Bishop and Jamaican women writers and artists. Here are three segments from this excellent interview:

Alicia Brown, I am so happy to conduct this interview with you since I have so long admired your work. Let’s start with something seemingly self-evident: That the painted figure is always your main point of entry. What about it do you find so engaging?

That means a lot. I am likewise honoured to be interviewed by you, Jacqueline. The figure has always interested me, maybe because I grew up looking at this form of art in magazines and later in art books. I was drawn to the skilful emulation of reality by someone who was able to create three-dimensional objects on a flat surface that ended up looking so real. I loved how through realistic representation I was able to get a glimpse of a world outside of the one I existed in. As a child I would copy the cartoons from the newspaper to get an exact likeness of the characters. I am intrigued by the complexity of human physiognomy — the flesh, bones, personality. There is something about the figure that allows contact with my vulnerability and allows for a connection with my soul, and I am elated when I can capture the feeling of being alive. I am fascinated by the representation and the role of the figure throughout art history. The figure is imbued with feelings shared by living beings, the figure is central in my works, not just as representation but to interact and connect with the model and the viewer. In a sense, what I am doing in my work is providing the viewer with the ability to engage temporarily in someone else’s intimate world.

[. . .] The people in your paintings are at once familiar as Jamaican “types” who are often placed in politically charged landscapes. Firstly, can you tell us how you find your models? What do the models make of themselves in your paintings? Also, why do you seem especially intent on painting young girls and women, and why is so much attention given to the area of the neck in your portraits which are always elaborately adorned?

The first paintings I made were of women I met on the streets of downtown Kingston in the street salons; some were hairdressers, vendors or just onlookers. What drew my attention to these women was how they commanded attention by the way they were dressed with an attitude of pride and power. They were adorned in pearl jewellery, bright coloured wigs, and clothing that appears to be expensive, but they were sitting on buckets on the streets. I found all of these juxtapositions compelling and fascinating.

Indeed, the individuals I choose to paint are people I feel a strong connection to who compel me to want to know more about them and who, I think, would fit a certain idea I have for a piece. The models in my paintings for the most part always express a certain pride at being painted, some of them express that I make them look beautiful, or that they look like royalty. I can only recall one instance where a model was not happy with the way she was depicted in a painting I made of her, but it was okay to get that reaction, and she was honest. In addition to the people I meet on the street, my models are drawn from family members, friends, or people in my neighbourhood, and I go for a certain body type and face.

I guess I focus on painting young women because they have a certain awkwardness and obsession with their appearance and I think they are more accepting of western trends, specifically mass culture. I am from a large family of sisters and I think growing up in a household of women, I somehow react to females more strongly and feel obliged to make paintings that represent them as resilient, defiant, survivors, keepers of culture, but at times people who are also very vulnerable.

In addition, and as I noted earlier, some of my favourite paintings are 16th- and 17th-century European portraits depicting royalty adorned with white ruff lace collars around the necks framing the faces. In most of those painting compositions, the figure is against a dark background, which creates a strong contrast with the model and the collar. This allows the white lace collar to be the focus. At first glance when you look at these paintings it seems as if the figure is being beheaded, and even though the collars look beautiful and delicate I always wonder how uncomfortable and restricting this object of adornment must have been to the wearer. Borrowing the idea of the ruff collar from the Elizabethan period of European history as well as from the tradition of African beaded collars that were worn as symbols of wealth, I often contrast this idea of the collar as a symbol of wealth with that of the collar as an object of forced control of enslaved Africans. I see the neck as the foundation that supports the head and the lower body and historically the neck has always been an interesting feature of the body that humans still have an obsession to adorn. Consequently, in my paintings I place focus on the figure by adorning their necks with objects that are a metaphor of desire and power but also of dependency.

[. . .] One of the things you have said is that the Caribbean has always been a place that attracts outsiders, a place to be conquered. What evidence can you offer in support of this assertion and how might this be demonstrated in the images and stories you engage with as a painter?

The history of the Caribbean is such that it was colonised by territories such as Britain, France, and Spain who were attracted to the region because of the richness in resources that these European countries plundered and utilised to build their empires. Outside of that history, presently the Caribbean region is one of the leading destinations for tourists and business investors worldwide. Even though the Caribbean has claimed independence we currently depend heavily on resources from outside the region, which include basic amenities such as food, clothing, medicine, and infrastructure for survival. Most of the businesses, for instance, in Jamaica are owned by foreign companies. This impacts our culture where a lot of attention is given to western trends and we tend to rely upon and adapt so much from outsiders that what it means to be an independent Jamaican nation is cloudy.

I aim to create stories and dialogues on Western power structures and the ongoing fight of the Caribbean region to maintain independence. In my works, I try to present the idea of dependency by integrating contemporary portraits of people placed in spaces that are from a specific era or culture such as America, various European countries, and China. By doing so, the use of objects associated with the regions that have conquered the Caribbean serve as markers of time and place and by juxtaposing the objects with contemporary women from the region I am seeking to highlight the ongoing influence of the conquerors on today’s Caribbean cultural identity. [. . .]

For full interview, see http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/bookends-front-page/bookends-mar-22-2020_190127