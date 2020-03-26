Jaquira Díaz’s “Ordinary Girls: A Memoir”

Puerto Rican author Jaquira Díaz recently won the Whiting literary award for Ordinary Girls: A Memoir (Algonquin Books). The memoir was published last fall (October 2019). Julia Alvarez writes, “There is more life packed on each page of Ordinary Girls than some lives hold in a lifetime.” Angie Cruz (author of Dominicana) says, “Díaz does not flinch with the hard-hitting details of growing up in communities that deserve our wholehearted attention.” I’m looking forward to reading it. [See previous post Jaquira Díaz wins Whiting Award.]

Description: In this searing memoir, Jaquira Díaz writes fiercely and eloquently of her challenging girlhood and triumphant coming of age.

While growing up in housing projects in Puerto Rico and Miami Beach, Díaz found herself caught between extremes. As her family split apart and her mother battled schizophrenia, she was supported by the love of her friends. As she longed for a family and home, her life was upended by violence. As she celebrated her Puerto Rican culture, she couldn’t find support for her burgeoning sexual identity. From her own struggles with depression and sexual assault to Puerto Rico’s history of colonialism, every page of Ordinary Girls vibrates with music and lyricism. Díaz writes with raw and refreshing honesty, triumphantly mapping a way out of despair toward love and hope to become her version of the girl she always wanted to be.

Reminiscent of Tara Westover’s Educated, Kiese Laymon’s Heavy, Mary Karr’s The Liars’ Club, and Terese Marie Mailhot’s Heart Berries, Jaquira Díaz’s memoir provides a vivid portrait of a life lived in (and beyond) the borders of Puerto Rico and its complicated history—and reads as electrically as a novel. [. . .]

Jaquira Díaz was born in Puerto Rico. Her work has been published in Rolling Stone, the Guardian, Longreads, The Fader, and T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and included in The Best American Essays 2016. She is the recipient of two Pushcart Prizes, an Elizabeth George Foundation grant, and fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, the Kenyon Review, and the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing.

