Documentary Film: “Mario Benjamin” (available online)

[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye at Critical.Caribbean.Art for bringing this item to our attention.] Here is another film on a Caribbean artist that will be available for viewing on Vimeo: the 2008 documentary Mario Benjamin, by Swiss director Irène Lichtenstein.

Description: This film explores his powerful, magical, and disturbing works. His house is a Baroque Installation that recalls his artistic course and introduces us into his inner world. Besides his singular talent, Mario Benjamin has another characteristic: Manic depression. He reaches perceptions that some artists seek by the use of drugs. Around an exhibition which took place in Port-au- Prince in June 2008, this charismatic man shares his thoughts with us, on his work, the art and the difficulty in being an artist in a Third World country.

Mario Benjamin (bio from artist’s page): Mario Benjamin was born in 1964 in Port-au-Prince, to a family of working professionals (his mother a pharmacist and his father an architect). Mario is one of Haiti’ s leading contemporary artists. Using video and multi-media, painting, installation and other mixed media he addresses issues of identity, ethnicity and race. As an artist, he aims to challenge preconceived notions of the driving influences and interests of Haitian artists. Benjamin self taught but frequented museums in New York, Washington, D.C. and abroad exposing him to international contemporary tends in art. In 1984 he participated in Festival Arts d’ Haiti and since then has represented Haiti in numerous prestigious biennials including, Johannesburg, Havana, São Paulo and Venice in 2001. He lives and works in Haiti.

For more information, see https://vimeo.com/ondemand/mariobenjamin?fbclid=IwAR2B_WAM_fYK-6Sk5Uyp6eeJ0fHE4KB3Kj-jkBZEOAbG4EYApP1PZS0aIMU

See artist’s page at https://www.mariobenjamin.com/index.html

For more on Irène Lichtenstein, see http://www.spla.pro/file.person.irene-lichtenstein.8235.html