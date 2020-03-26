Documentary “El accidente feliz” will be available online

I was thrilled to learn that Paloma Suau’s documentary El accidente feliz [The Happy Accident], on the creative life and work of leading Puerto Rican artist Antonio Martorell, will be available for viewing on Vimeo this weekend, Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, 2020. [See previous post Antonio Martorell: “El accidente feliz.”] MetroNews reports:

In written statements, Suau expressed, “People at home are looking for things to do and El accidente feliz is a great alternative, not only to find entertainment and for all they are going to learn about the work of Maestro Martorell, but also for the message of motivation and transformation that it carries, even more important in this moment we are living worldwide.”

El accidente feliz, which was being screened with great success at Fine Arts Theater at the Popular Center since February 13 until its recent closing, will now be available to enjoy from home by renting it on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/ondemand/accidentefeliz. For more information, see Facebook and Instagram: accidentefeliz or see www.accidentefeliz.com.

“Martorell’s philosophy and his life lessons are accessible, powerful, and optimistic tools. All of them more than necessary to help us, all together, manage to turn this challenging experience into another “happy accident.” I don’t know how, but I know the community will prevail. United, nothing and no one can stop us,” concluded Suau.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For the original article (in Spanish), see https://www.metro.pr/pr/entretenimiento/2020/03/26/documental-el-accidente-feliz-podra-ser-visto-desde-las-casas.html