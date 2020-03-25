Jenny Polanco, acclaimed Dominican fashion designer, dies of coronavirus

A report by Nicole Acevedo for NBC News

Renowned Dominican fashion designer Jenny Polanco died in the Dominican Republic from complications of COVID-19, the country’s public health minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, confirmed Tuesday.

She was one of at least six people and the first public figure to die from the coronavirus in the Caribbean country.

Polanco, who was born in 1958, according to several news reports, had told local media about a week ago that she had tested positive for the virus after visiting Spain, which has the second-highest coronavirus death toll.

The veteran designer had been in the business for over 37 years and often presented during Miami Fashion Week.

“Jenny Polanco, one of our beloved designers of 2019, unfortunately has been taken away by this new disease. We are honored to have shared with her one of her most memorable moments,” organizers of the Miami Fashion Week wrote in a Facebook post.

One Twitter user wrote that heaven is now dressed in white and amber, two signature colors of Polanco’s designs.

Polanco’s work was showcased in places such as Paris and New York as well as closer to her Caribbean home, including Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

She was known for her drapey and ready-to-wear designs and chic woven handbags. She incorporated handcrafted details into her work that highlighted her Dominican heritage.

Polanco often described her style as “a fluid dialogue between classic avant-garde style and the Caribbean.“

Her latest Spring 2020 capsule collection showcased elegant and fluid garments in bright and pastel colors as well as floral prints.