Antigua Gov’t Seeks Medical Supplies, Health Professionals from Cuba

A report from the Caribbean News Network

The Antigua and Barbuda Government has made a request to Cuba for supplies of the Interferon 2B drug that boosts the immune system, allowing patients who are very sick a chance to recover from diseases like the coronavirus.

“The Cuban drug is in great demand at this time, as are others that are being tested on patients. Only one confirmed case of coronavirus has been detected in Antigua, and that 21-year-old patient is recovering. However, should an elderly Antiguan or Barbudan fall ill with the virus, the Cabinet is determined that all will be done to save that life. No death from coronavirus has occurred in Antigua and Barbuda,” a statement issued following the special Cabinet meeting on Sunday read.

It said that the Cuban doctors and nurses, who will arrive on Thursday, March 26, are experienced in the management of infectious diseases.

Since the release of the statement, Antigua confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing their national tally to three.