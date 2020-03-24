WatchAMovieOnUs: online screening series from ttff

Coming soon to a computer near you!

ttff launches online screening series

Looking for a way to beat the cabin fever of self-isolation? ttff is delighted to present the #WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series, in partnership with NGC (the National Gas Company).

As part of our fifteenth anniversary celebrations, from 28 march to 10 april, we will stream fourteen trinidad+tobago film festival favourites – one per day – for free via the ttff website, ttfilmfestival.com. Films will be available for 24 hours each.

Our screening schedule will be posted to the ttff Facebook page over the next few days, so check out and follow our event page here, and do check in with our website and social media to get updates on the screening schedule.