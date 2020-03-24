Fernando González new AP news director for Caribbean, Andes

Fernando González, a video journalist who has spent more than 30 years covering Latin America and the Caribbean, has been named to a new role as The Associated Press’ news director for the Caribbean and Andes regions.

González, who has been the AP’s deputy news director for Latin America and the Caribbean, based in Mexico City, since 2016, will help lead the cooperative’s newsgathering operation in all formats from Havana and Caracas. The appointment was announced on Tuesday by Latin America News Director Matt Chandler,

“Fernando is uniquely placed to run these two demanding regions and in particular take on some of the AP’s most crucial stories from Venezuela and Cuba. He is tasked with elevating storytelling from the more than 30 countries in these regions, making AP content as visual as possible, providing breaking news coverage and enterprise stories with high impact.”