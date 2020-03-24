Fernando González new AP news director for Caribbean, Andes

A report from the Associated Press.
As deputy news director of Latin America for four years, González, 58, oversaw news coverage and production from over 50 countries and territories and more than 160 staff and freelancers in the region. He returns to Havana, Cuba, where he was AP’s senior producer directing video coverage for 11 years.
The Uruguayan-born González has covered many of the region’s biggest stories, including Hurricane Mitch’s devastating impact on Central America and the 1996 hostage siege at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Peru. In 2007 he reported from Antarctica on the visit of Ban Ki-moon, the first U.N. secretary-general to travel there to see for himself the effects of global warming on the polar ice caps.
González also covered Fidel Castro’s death, President Barack Obama’s historic visit to Cuba to cement a diplomatic thaw between Washington and Havana after decades of hostility and three papal trips to the island.