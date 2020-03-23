TV Network to Produce Movies Based on King of Haiti Books Series

A report from Broadway World.

Haiti had a King before and his name was Henri Christophe. He was a key leader in the Haitian Revolution and the only Monarch of the Kingdom of Haiti. Beginning with the Slave Uprising of 1791, he rose to power in the ranks of the Haitian Revolutionary Military. On 17 February 1807, he was elected President of the State of Haiti, as he named that area. On 26 March 1811, Henri Christophe created a kingdom in the North and was later proclaimed Henry I, King of Hati.

Haiti won its independence on 1 January 1804 and the Haitian Declaration of Independence was proclaimed in the Port City of Gonaives by Jean-Jacques Dessalines. Unfortunately, today’s society is asking what exactly the Haitian Revolution did for Haiti because Haiti is in deep misery and poverty now as the first successful black nation after foreigners stole all its valuable things.

Sadly, today in 2020, Haiti is still one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere and don’t forget that Haiti had a King before, but these days, the Kingdom of Haiti is no longer exist and the population in Haiti wants to elect another King in 2020 or 2021 to turn the country into a Kingdom instead. Unfortunately, bringing back the Kingdom of Haiti won’t be easy because the U.S. doesn’t want that but another revolution might mention in the history of Haiti.

“Haiti had leaders like Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Toussaint Louverture, Henri Christophe, and why not a second King for the Kingdom of Haiti”, said Prince Werley Nortreus, the political leader and founder of Vanyan Slda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).

“Bringing back the Kingdom of Haiti won’t be easy and we won’t stop fighting for that to take place this year or beginning of 2021”, said Farah, a former student at Universit Quisqueya located in Port-Au-Prince.

Although Haiti was very rich and beautiful before and after 1804, however, what Haiti has turned into today did not discourage the Haitian population and a political leader like Prince Werley Nortreus from helping Haiti get its respect and dignity back in 2020. Regardless of how risky it is to defend such a country with a lot of powerful enemies, Prince Werley Nortreus wanted to become the King of Haiti in 2020 or 2021 to change the current system into a Kingdom without fears.

“I’ve always wanted to become the President of Haiti but I realized Haiti doesn’t need Presidents and Prime Ministers anymore. Meanwhile, I think Haiti needs a King and a Kingdom to secure its border and to apply proper security to protect its Citizens from the madness that’s coming in the world in the upcoming years”, said Prince Werley Nortreus on Bon Déjeuner! Radio’s live on-air.

Haiti went through a lot in the past few years, and 2017 until today’s protests against the current Haitian Government are proof that the population in Haiti no longer wants a Government run by puppets known as Presidents and Prime Ministers approved by the United States. However, more protests are expected to take place and the Kingdom of Haiti is expected to be back soon.

“King Henri Christophe was the first King of Haiti and if the population in Haiti look into me to become the second King of Haiti, I will be glad to continue what my Ancestors started no matter how many distractions they started and will come with against that”, said Prince Werley Nortreus.

Prince Werley Nortreus is a Haitian musical artist, author, entrepreneur, and political leader. He was born in Limb, near Cap-Haitien, but he was raised in Port-Au-Prince. He is the founder of a political movement and a political party called Haitians Lives Matter that is fighting against racism and discrimination towards black people and Vanyan Slda Ayiti that gets involved in politics. He earned his political leader title after getting involved in activism activities and during the political protests and chaos that happened across Haiti from 2017 until these days. He hopes to inspire many people along his journey to make the world a happier and healthier place to live and he thinks Haiti will get its respect and dignity back before the year 2045 arrives. He defended Venezuela and Haiti during the PetroCaribe scandal in 2018 and 2019.