Trinidad and Tobago’s borders closed

Minister of National Security Stuart Young announced that as of midnight on Sunday, Trinidad and Tobago’s borders will be closed to all international flights and seaport entries until further notice. Any exceptions to this rule need to seek authorization from the Ministry of National Security, and all nationals re-entering the country will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Loop-T&T reports:

This is an escalation of existing border controls which previously only barred the entry of non-nationals into Trinidad and Tobago. Those restrictions were put in place on Tuesday 17 March. International commercial flights will no longer be permitted to land at the country’s international airports after 11.59 PM on Sunday 22 March.

Seaports will also be closed. Regarding cargo vessels, Minister Young said protocols have been put in place to allow sea and air cargo vessels to enter and offload cargo but reiterated that crew will not be allowed to disembark.

The domestic sea and air bridge are not affected at this time, but social distancing is being strongly recommended for passengers onboard these vessels.

Minister Young was speaking at a conference where the Ministry of Health confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago now has 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.looptt.com/content/tt-borders-close-sunday-night

Also see https://buzz-caribbean.com/article/trinidad-and-tobago-to-close-its-borders-indefinitely/, https://trinidadexpress.com/newsextra/t-t-s-borders-closed-to-all/article_5061e42c-6b8b-11ea-8328-3f8003c18b6f.html, and https://www.stabroeknews.com/2020/03/21/news/regional/trinidad/trinidad-closing-borders-from-tomorrow/