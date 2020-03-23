Rihanna’s charitable foundation donates to coronavirus response efforts

Aris Folley (The Hill) reports that Barbadian-born singer Rihanna is donating $5 million to coronavirus response efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19 through her charitable organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation. Buzz’s Kino also reports that she is making a significant contribution to Barbados’ coronavirus fight, specifically by donating ventilators. Here are excerpts from The Hill.

The organization, which Rihanna founded in 2012 and named after her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, said it will be making the donation to several organizations – including Feeding America, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and International Rescue Committee – to help “mobilize a broad response” to the pandemic.

The foundation said the funds will specifically go toward supporting “local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly” in the United States as well as the “acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi.” The donation will also go toward “protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs,” healthcare worker training and virus prevention “in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response,” and the “distribution of critical respiratory supplies,” the group added.

The move by the foundation follows similar big-dollar donations pledged by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies earlier this month that were aimed at supporting global response efforts to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected and killed thousands across the globe. [. . .]

For original article, see https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/488930-rihannas-charitable-foundation-donates-5-million-to-coronavirus

Also see https://buzz-caribbean.com/article/well-done-rihanna-pop-star-to-donate-ventilators-to-barbados/, https://variety.com/2020/music/news/rihanna-clara-lionel-foundation-coronavirus-donation-1203541324/, and https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavirus/ny-coronavirus-rihanna-donation-20200321-wmhmd4sworebvg6k3xidy7alcu-story.html