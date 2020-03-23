Kodak Black Donates Books to Kids in Florida

XXL Magazine reports that rapper Bill K. Kapri—born Dieuson Octave and better known as Kodak Black—is donating to books to children in Broward County Schools in Florida as they stay home due to coronavirus limitations. Kodak Black has led or joined many philanthropic efforts in Florida, where he was born, and in Haiti, where his family lives. [Presently, he is serving time in a federal prison in Kentucky.]

Kodak Black has always managed to come in the clutch for kids in his hometown experiencing troubling times, and the coronavirus pandemic is no different.

Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen told TMZ on Thursday (March 19) that the imprisoned artist is planning to donate 625 books to children at Broward County Schools in Florida in an effort to soften the impact on the kids’ education. Kodak’s goal is to assist first through fifth-grade students to meet state standards in reading even while they are at home. Along with the books, each student will reportedly also include supplies and notebooks.

In total, the Painting Pictures artist reportedly threw down $5,000 to make the donation happen. With Broward County schools being closed until further notice, Kodak’s team is working to deliver the books directly to their homes.

The last time Kodak Black made a hefty donation was during the holiday season. Back in November 2019, Kodak gave out an assortment of gift cards from Publix for Thanksgiving. Then, in December 2019, Kodak dropped thousands of dollars on an assortment of gifts for at least 70 children from the Paradise Day Care Center in Broward County. Each child received gifts like dolls, bicycles and other toys. Kodak also made arrangements to donate gifts to another family who has a child who is blind.

“@kodakblack as usual with every Thanksgiving and Christmas starts gifting early and this year, besides giving to charitable organizations like recently providing thanking dinner to 75 needy families for Paradise Childcare, childcare for low-income families in need…he is giving away 1000s of dollars in Publix gift cards directly to needy families in Broward and Dade County for Thanksgiving,” Kodak’s lawyer wrote in November 2019.

Kodak may be serving hard time behind bars, but at least he’s making the best of it.

