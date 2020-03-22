Jah9’s new album ‘Note To Self’ is out now!

A report from Caribbean Life.

Jah9‘s sophomore album titled “Note To Self” elevates her to a new musical space, as it displays her spiritual identity and sultry vocals on radio friendly contemporary reggae rhythms. The project, which is on the VP Records label, was officially released on March 13 via all digital and physical music platforms. It is also available on vinyl.

Deeply mystical, Jah9 has emerged from a chrysalis of poetry, dub and spirit to become a powerful femiNINE energy within a universal grassroots movement of consciousness. She sings with a voice that belies the dimensions of her physical body, from a soul much older than its current vessel.