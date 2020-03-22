Edwidge Danticat and the American Academy of Arts and Letters

In late February, the American Academy of Arts and Letters announced that well-known Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat was among its new inductees. The formal induction and award ceremony is slated to take place on May 20, 2020. As of today, we have not found news about postponements or changes to the ceremony. [We will modify this post as needed.]

At the ceremony, David Remnick will deliver the Blashfield Foundation Address. There will also be an exhibition of art, architecture, books, and manuscripts by new members and recipients of awards on view in the galleries from May 21 to June 21, 2020. The academy is housed at 633 West 155th Street, New York, New York.

[Photo of Edwidge Danticat by Lynn Savarese.]

For more information, see https://artsandletters.org/pressrelease/2020-newly-elected-members/

Also see https://haitiantimes.com/2020/02/28/edwidge-danticat-to-be-inducted-in-the-american-academy-of-arts-and-letters/

