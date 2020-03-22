Caribbean-rooted artist Laura James wields art and prayer-power to fight COVID-19 fears

Usually a clever memes and social media posts would get a “like” from me. But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent moving post sparked me to share the creation in this column.

“Really nice. Really timely,” was my immediate response last week to seeing and reading a Facebook post by Bronx-based veteran artist Laura James, whose parents were born in Antigua. James specializes in amazing works featuring religious themes and Bible dramatizations.

Her March 16 post — on the “Laura N James” Facebook page — linked six pieces of her moving religious-focused art creations with this simple, positive statement: “No matter who you believe in, let’s all meditate on healing our planet and its inhabitants.”

The colorful and inspirational paintings include “Buddha In Deer Park”; “Yemaya” (the West African goddess who is respected in Haiti’s Vodou religion); “Sermon On the Mount” (featuring Jesus with outstretched arms), and a vigilant “Guardian Angel.”

James — interpreting that “humanity is worried” about the virus crisis from news reports and “posts are from every corner of the globe” — shared her art-based message of hope.