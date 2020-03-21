New Book: “We Are Cuba! How a Revolutionary People Have Survived in a Post-Soviet World”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] This book announcement is related to our previous post Cuba and Coronavirus: How Cuban Biotech Came to Combat Covid-19. We Are Cuba! How a Revolutionary People Have Survived in a Post-Soviet World (Yale University Press) by Helen Yaffe was published on February 25, 2020. This book has been described as “the extraordinary account of the Cuban people’s struggle for survival in a post-Soviet world.” See more information via Yale Books.

Description: In the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union, Cuba faced the start of a crisis that decimated its economy. Helen Yaffe examines the astonishing developments that took place during and beyond this period. Drawing on archival research and interviews with Cuban leaders, thinkers, and activists, this book tells for the first time the remarkable story of how Cuba survived while the rest of the Soviet bloc crumbled.

Yaffe shows how Cuba has been gradually introducing select market reforms. While the government claims that these are necessary to sustain its socialist system, many others believe they herald a return to capitalism. Examining key domestic initiatives including the creation of one of the world’s leading biotechnological industries, its energy revolution, and medical internationalism alongside recent economic reforms, Yaffe shows why the revolution will continue post-Castro.

This is a fresh, compelling account of Cuba’s socialist revolution and the challenges it faces today.

Helen Yaffe is a lecturer in economic and social history at the University of Glasgow. Her teaching focuses on Latin American and Cuban development. Since 1995, she has spent time living and researching in Cuba. Her doctoral thesis was adapted for publication as Che Guevara: The Economics of Revolution in 2009 and she is the co-author of Youth Activism and Solidarity: The Non-stop Picket Against Apartheid, 2017. She regularly provides commentary on Cuba for the mainstream media.

Source: https://yalebooks.co.uk/display.asp?k=9780300230031

Also see “Cuba’s Contribution to Combating COVID-19”

Helen Yaffe, Yale University Press, March 12, 2020

http://blog.yalebooks.com/2020/03/12/cubas-contribution-to-combating-covid-19