Jamaica Tourism Creates New Playlist for the “Irie Vibes” We Need

Caribbean Journal shares some much-needed tunes:

In a time of global unease, Jamaica Tourism is looking to send out some positivity with a new Spotify playlist aimed at helping to lift our spirits.

It’s called, fittingly, “Every Little Thing Is Gonna Be Alright,” and it features a broad spectrum of Jamaican classics, from fresh artists like recent Reggae Grammy-award winner Koffee and Tessanne Chin to music icons like Bob Marley, Burning Spear and Big Youth, among others.

The “Irie Vibes” playlist of course gets its name from the lyric of the Bob Marley song “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

All of Jamaica’s musical greatness is here, whether you like dancehall, ska, roots reggae or conscious reggae or a little bit of everything. [. . .]

For full article and Spotify list, see https://www.caribjournal.com/2020/03/20/jamaica-spotify-playlist-irie-vibes/