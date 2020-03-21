CfS: Special issue of “Interviewing the Caribbean” on Kamau Brathwaite

Our thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.

Interviewing the Caribbean invites contributions for a special issue dedicated to Kamau Brathwaite

Deadline: June 15, 2020

https://www.facebook.com/groups/interviewingthecaribbean (March 3, 2020)

Submit one poem and/or one tribute article (no more than 4,000 words).

If you have photos of you and Kamau, send along.

Include a five-line biography and high-resolution jpeg photo.

Send tributes, poems, anecdotes, photos to: interviewingthecaribbean@gmail.com.

Interviewing the Caribbean (IC) is a creative peer-reviewed composition of poetry, non-fiction and the visual arts in all media that celebrates everything Caribbean. Founded by the playwright, cultural activist and professor of gender studies Opal Palmer Adisa. Published by The University of the West Indies Press. The journal showcases Caribbean intellectuals, writers, artists, culture and artistic expressions at home and in the diaspora.