Jamaican Jahzan McLaughlin Advances to American Idol’s Hollywood Round

Brianna Vernon reports that eighteen-year-old Jamaican-born Jahzan McLaughlin—and her mother, Zandriann Maye—won the hearts of American Idol judges in the 2020 TV singing competition auditions.

International and local attention was recently turned to a female Jamaican teen living in the United States by the name of Jahzan Mclaughlin. The talented young woman stunned all three judges with her vocal ability on the highly acclaimed TV singing competition, American Idol.

The show is currently in its 18th season and celeb judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have been looking for the best of the best to give them the golden ticket to move on to the famous, Holywood Round. It turns out the young Jamaican was able to win them over and make her way on that list when she sang for the panel during week 5 of auditions.

In a YouTube video shared on March 15, 2020, Jahzan is seen standing center stage before the American Idol logo on the wall in a sparkling dress and knee-high boots. She introduces herself after Hello singer, Lionel Richie, asks her to say her name.

Noting proudly that she hails from Kingston Jamaica, Jahzan proceeded to shed light on her tough upbringing which she experienced along with her mother, also sharing that her father was out of the picture. She added that she and her mom, Zandriann, moved to New York, seeking a better life and began to busk in the city.

Holding the intrigue of the judges, the mother, daughter duo was asked to give them a taste of what performing together in New York City is like. Rockabye by Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie was the song of choice and both Jahzan and Zandriann put on a small show for their judges, rocking out to the song’s beat as Jahazan showcased her strong, rich vocals, blowing the judge’s away.

Now, the time came for Jahzan to shine on her own, she performed a rendition of Warrior by Demi Lovato, allowing the raw emotions to fuel her and captivating the room with her steady vibrato and unique sound. The judges remained in awe as they listened to her. It wasn’t long before they arrived at a decision and the young Jamaican received three yeses and a ticket to Hollywood, resulting in continuous praises being lifted up by her mother, who raised her hands and said, “Thank You Jesus! Thank You Jesus!” [. . .]

